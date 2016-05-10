© 2021
Astronomy Studying Quebec Teen Discovers Lost Mayan City

Published May 10, 2016 at 6:55 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A 15-year-old may have discovered a Mayan city from his bedroom in Quebec. Obsessed with Mayan culture, William Gadoury discovered a correlation between Mayan star charts and its cities. He then noticed a three-star constellation with only two cities and theorized there must be another one. Satellite images confirm buried geometric shapes after he showed his maps to archaeologists, who promised Gadoury a seat on the expedition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.