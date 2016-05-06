© 2021
Maggotfest Attracts Rugby Teams To Montana

Published May 6, 2016 at 6:43 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm David Greene, coming to you this morning from Montana, where the skies are big, the bison roam and rugby players wear plaid bellbottoms and ugly sweaters. Confused? Well, it's just another year of Maggotfest, where rugby teams from around the country compete for glory wearing the most horrible clothing they can get their hands on. There's songs, beer, rugby - maybe all while wearing a tutu. With that kind of fashion sense, may be even us folk in public radio can have a team. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.