© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

2016 Boring Conference In London Sells Out

Published May 2, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, with news for those who cannot stop talking about their mundane obsessions - you're not alone. The sixth annual Boring Convention (ph) kicks off in London this weekend. Yes, a convention about really boring things, like vending machine sounds, hotel room cooking and stationary. A speech about elevators once got a standing ovation. Although the event organizer concedes that last year's boring buffet - a spread of white bread and lettuce sandwiches - might have taken the theme a bit far. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.