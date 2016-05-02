2 Brothers, Born 20 Years Apart, Serve Together In Afghanistan

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Richard and Nick Pisano. They are brothers born 20 years apart. Both joined the Army. By chance, both were assigned to the same division and both served in Afghanistan. One is a sergeant at age 44. The other is a lieutenant at 24. They spent Christmas together in the same mortar pit. Now the Journal News reports they have both come safely home having both won a Bronze Star for their conduct in combat.