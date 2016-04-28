12-Year-Old Girl Enters 5K But Runs Half-Marathon

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro. Twelve-year-old LeeAdianez Rodriguez-Espada was running late for her 5K. So when she saw a group of runners, she jumped right in. She told Rochester's WHAM TV she talked to the other runner.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEEADIANEZ RODRIGUEZ-ESPADA: I asked her how long it was, and she said it was 13 miles. And that's when it struck me that I was in the half-marathon instead of the 5K.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: LeeAdianez kept running anyway, finishing 1,885th and putting us all to shame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.