Suggested Ship Name Inspires Another Silly Name

Published April 18, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A young horse bound for the race tracks of Australia has been branded with a really silly name - Horsey McHorseface. After Boaty McBoatface became a runaway favorite in a poll to name a British polar research ship, it inspired other silly names. Boaty McBoatface could still be rejected. After all, the ship is doing serious science. But Horsey McHorseface - he'll just have to run with it. It's MORNING MCMORNFACE. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.