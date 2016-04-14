Kissing Couple Oblivious To Robbery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Three people walked into a bar - this is not the setup for a joke. It was a robbery in Billings, Mont. The trio cleaned out the place at gunpoint, though nobody was hurt. What makes it amazing is the surveillance video, which shows a man and woman at the bar kissing. They continue all the way through the robbery, apparently so powerfully focused on what really matters that they don't even seem to notice what's going on around them. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.