Baseball Fan Has A Strategy For Catching Foul Balls

Published April 12, 2016 at 7:23 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The only thing left to do for one Detroit Tigers fan is catch a home-run ball. That's after he broke his own personal record Monday by catching five foul balls in a single game. He caught the first four in the first two innings. Then in the eighth, he caught his fifth foul ball. His secret - showing up on foul-weather days means fewer fair-weather fans and grabbing the chance to sit where nobody else is around. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.