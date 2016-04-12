A Simple Cure For Education's Jargonitis

Merriam-Webster defines jargon as "the technical terminology or characteristic idiom of a special activity, group, profession, or field of study."

For journalists, covering education means fending off lots of jargon. Going to a conference, like the American Educational Research Association annual meeting this week, or reading a research or policy paper, requires wading through waist-deep abstract terms and buzzwords. Many have lost their meaning through overuse, becoming cliches or euphemisms. Others smuggle a whole lot of questionable assumptions in a seemingly innocuous package.

At NPR Ed we like to keep things simple. In fact it's our mission as journalists to open up the discussion of education ideas beyond small closed groups or people with specialized knowledge in a field.

Plus, jargon is not good writing.

In the immortal words of William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White: "Do not be tempted by a twenty-dollar word when there is a ten-center handy, ready and able."

So I asked folks on Twitter for their favorite examples of edujargon.

Then I set out to define these terms in language regular people could understand, using a text editor that restricts you to the 1,000 most common words in the English language.

The text editor was built in homage to Thing Explainer, a book by Randall Munroe, who also created the Web comic xkcd. In Thing Explainer, Munroe uses only those 1,000 most common words, along with drawings, to explain phenomena like tectonic plates and the space shuttle.

If he can do that, then decoding education-speak should be easy. So here goes:

Words School People Like To Use

Authentic (learning or assessment)

What does this schoolwork have to do with my life or the real world?

Best practices

Let's all do what the really good people do.

Closing the achievement gap

Some students don't do as well as other students and we can fix it by working harder.

/ Hallie Bateman for NPR /

College and career ready

School should teach you how to learn and work.

Competency-based education

School should be about proving what you know, not just sitting in a chair for a number of weeks or years.

Culturally responsive teaching

Do you know where your students come from and what their lives are like?

Data-driven

We should decide things using numbers.

Deeper learning

Students should think hard, ask questions, and really work.

Efficacy

Is this thing working or not? Let's find out.

Grit

People who try harder do better.

Growth mindset

You can do better if you believe you can do better if you try harder.

Hybrid education

Let's use computers and people to teach students.

Implement

You have a good idea. Making it happen is the hard part.

Mastery-based

Don't stop until you really know a thing.

Microcredential

You might not have to go to college for four years. You can learn good stuff even in just a few weeks, and you should be able to prove that.

/ Hallie Bateman for NPR /

Personalization

All students learn in their own way and their own time. Schools should help them. Maybe with computers?

Pivot

If your idea is not working, change it.

Proficiency

Good enough.

Professional development

Teach the teachers too.

Project-based learning

Don't just write words and numbers. Do something.

Reform

Schools need to change.

Scaffolding

Teaching things step by step so the student can do more and more by herself.

Scaling

Make your good idea bigger.

Social and emotional skills

Being a good friend and working hard are just as important as books.

Stakeholders

Lots of people care what happens in schools, like students, teachers, parents and leaders. You should listen to everybody.

Teacherpreneur

A teacher should act like a businessperson.

Transformative leader

A good leader makes big changes.

Value-added

We can tell how good a teacher is by his or her students' work over time.

NPR Ed readers: Do you have more edujargon terms we should translate? Let us know with the hashtag #edujargon.

