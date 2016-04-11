© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Brother Of Masters Winner Steals Twitter Spotlight

Published April 11, 2016 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. P.J. Willet did as many people do - he posted on Twitter while watching TV. What made P.J. special is he was watching his brother, Danny, win golf's Masters. P.J. mocked his opponent, Jordan Spieth, for playing slowly. Quote, "I can get a beer, go to the toilet and paint the spare room before he hits it." The British fan also tweeted at his brother, three-putt this and you might as well stay in America. Surely, Danny will now be welcomed home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.