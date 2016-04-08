© 2021
Go Ahead, Call A Random Swede

Published April 8, 2016 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The tourist board of Sweden has set up a special phone number. You call that number, and you are connected to someone in Sweden - almost anyone.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: You will soon be connected to a random Swede.

EMIL: Hello?

INSKEEP: We tried, and we reached Emil (ph), a 28-year-old with three kids.

EMIL: Welcome to Sweden.

INSKEEP: He says he signed up to practice his English.

EMIL: I hope you have a great day.

INSKEEP: And, he added, call back at any time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.