Go Ahead, Call A Random Swede
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The tourist board of Sweden has set up a special phone number. You call that number, and you are connected to someone in Sweden - almost anyone.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: You will soon be connected to a random Swede.
EMIL: Hello?
INSKEEP: We tried, and we reached Emil (ph), a 28-year-old with three kids.
EMIL: Welcome to Sweden.
INSKEEP: He says he signed up to practice his English.
EMIL: I hope you have a great day.
INSKEEP: And, he added, call back at any time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.