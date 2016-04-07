'Star Wars' Alert: The 'Rogue One' Trailer Is Here

The first teaser trailer for Rogue One -- this year's Star Wars film, slated for release in December — has arrived.

The movie, set between the end of the prequels and the beginning of the original series, is the first stand-alone film in the franchise and centers on the rebel fighters on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

The trailer shows us Felicity Jones as a defiant fighter with a knack for aggravating authorities — a perfect fit for a rebellion, as far as she can see. There's also a young Mon Mothma, Donnie Yen smacking around a Stormtrooper, Forest Whitaker whispering very intensely, and some high-drama cape action.

And, of course, something that's definitely no moon ...

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.