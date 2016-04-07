© 2021
Pa. Officials Consider Banning Drones Over State Game Lands

Published April 7, 2016 at 7:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

I'm Steve Inskeep. The national bird takes precedence over this nation's drones. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to banning drones over state game lands. That would put 1.5 million acres off-limits. This move comes after the unmanned aircraft were spotted near the nests of bald eagles. It's suspected the drones were used to take photos, which is interfering with the birds' rest and feeding. The eagles, it's said, deserve some privacy - no pictures. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.