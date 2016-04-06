Flight Attendant Deploys Emergency Shute, Slides Down

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It would be tempting to try this just once. United Airlines says a flight attendant deployed the emergency evacuation slide in a plan that landed in Houston. She rode down even though the plane faced no emergency. She's been grounded as the airline investigates. Why did she do this? Claustrophobic, late for an appointment - we don't know. Anybody who's a kid at heart, though, knows the real question is not why she did it but why more people don't. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.