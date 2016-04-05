© 2021
New York Lawmaker Opposed To Gun That Resembles iPhone

Published April 5, 2016 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The typical smartphone has become a computer, text messaging service, encryption device, airline boarding pass, even a credit card. Sen. Charles Schumer would rather it not also be a gun. The New York lawmaker is objecting to a smartphone weapon. It's not an app for your iPhone, it's an actual pistol that folds up to resemble an iPhone. Instead of three, four or five bars, the device, intended to go on sale this year, offers two bullets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.