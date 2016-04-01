© 2021
Vacationer Gets Around Airline's Checked Baggage Fee

Published April 1, 2016 at 6:26 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a wonder Matt Botten got on the plane at all, given he was wearing suspiciously thick layers of clothing. But security at Britain's Gatwick Airport passed him through after Botten emptied his bag to avoid paying the hated fee for checked luggage, $60 on discount airline EasyJet. Botten boarded the plane for his Iceland vacation wearing every single shirt, jacket and gloves he packed, plus extra shoes sticking out of his pants. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.