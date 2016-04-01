© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Reminder: Always Pick A Winner In March Madness Brackets

Published April 1, 2016 at 7:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations and condolences to James Kiki. He's a refugee from South Sudan. He filled out an NCAA basketball tournament bracket and is tied for first place in a Yahoo contest. But as we head into the Final Four weekend, a problem is apparent. He forgot to pick a winner for the final game. He was planning to pick Villanova to beat North Carolina. Having left that slot blank, though, he has no chance at the $50,000 prize. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.