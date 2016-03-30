Letter Shows Harper Lee Dissed Trump's Taj Mahal In Atlantic City

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news of a Pulitzer Prize-winning giant of literature dissing Donald Trump. Harper Lee wrote "To Kill A Mockingbird." She also once wrote a scathing review of Trump's Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. A 26-year-old letter has surfaced where Lee calls the Taj, quote, "the worst punishment God can devise." That letter is up for auction today - now fetching over $1,600, a price tag someone might call huge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.