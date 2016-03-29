Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Appear In 'Merchant Of Venice' Production

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

I am not bound to please thee with my answers. That surely is something Ruth Bader Ginsburg has heard at the Supreme Court, though not, of course, uttered by Shylock in Shakespeare's famous courtroom scene. This July is her chance. Her grandson performs in a production of "The Merchant Of Venice" in that city. And Justice Ginsburg will preside over a mock trial based on the play. The event marks the 500th anniversary of the Jewish ghetto in Venice.