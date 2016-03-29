© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Bees Drive Chicago's Jason Heyward Up A Wall

Published March 29, 2016 at 6:17 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A swarm of bees drove Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward absolutely up a wall Sunday. The Cubs' game against the Seattle Mariners was delayed for several minutes as Heyward tried to bat the bees away. He even climbed a wall to escape, but said after the game he'd been stung at least 10 times. The bees didn't stop Heyward from belting a honey of a homer in the bottom of the third inning. But the Mariners still stung the Cubs 12 to 9. It is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.