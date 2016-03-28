184-Year-Old Tortoise Gets His First Bath

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A royal visit is a reason to get everything spruced up. For the world's oldest living creature, that meant taking his first bath. It's been a long-time coming for Jonathan the tortoise, who's 184 years old. Born shortly before the reign of Queen Victoria, he was photographed in 1902, at the tender age of 70. While Jonathan doesn't look any younger, the wash did uncover the markings that reveal his age. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.