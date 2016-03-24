© 2021
Hunt Or Be Hunted: The Walking Dead Experience

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 24, 2016 at 5:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You, too, can step into a nightmare world. Fans of "The Walking Dead" have been doing it. TV show sets and tractor-trailers are traveling around, currently in Salt Lake City. For 60 bucks, you can plunge into a world where you're fending off zombies, or you can be made up as a blood-covered walker yourself. It's the creation of the TV show's production company as well as a fan organization called Walker Stalker Con. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

