Smoke More So You Can Vote Early And Often?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Smokers in Chicago have been planting too many cigarette butts at the beaches along Lake Michigan. The Chicago Tribune reports 52,000 butts were found in the sand last year. The Alliance for the Great Lakes is fighting back at the ballot box - well, they're bringing out ballot boxes where smokers can toss butts in one box or another to weigh in on key issues like Cubs versus Sox or deep-dish versus hot dogs. We're assuming the message is not to smoke more in order to vote early and often. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.