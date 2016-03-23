© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Australian Prime Minister Slightly Changes Borrowed Slogan Using Change

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 23, 2016 at 5:39 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A real politician used the slogan of a fictional president. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character in "Veep" runs on the slogan, continuity with change. The writer tells The Guardian it's a hollow and oxymoronic phrase, which Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is now using.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRIME MINISTER MALCOLM TURNBULL: You have continuity, and you have change. And there has been a lot of change.

INSKEEP: To be fair, it's not a total rip-off. Turnbull's slogan isn't continuity with change, but continuity and change. That's different. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep