Rubio Suspends Campaign After Trump's Win; Kasich Takes Ohio

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's listen to the election as it looks to one Florida voter. Michael Gonzales (ph) stepped out of a polling place yesterday in West Tampa. He's a Cuban-American with his values on display. He wore an I Voted sticker and a silver cross on a chain and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers T-shirt. He cast his vote yesterday for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

MICHAEL GONZALES: Clinton, only in hopes that she names her husband vice president.

INSKEEP: Gonzales has a warm feeling about the former president, which adds to his confidence in Hillary Clinton. But his thoughts are mixed. As we talked, this Democrat seemed intrigued by the possibility of voting for Donald Trump this fall.

GONZALES: You know what? It's not out of the realm of possibility. I'm not saying that Donald Trump is the answer. I'm not saying that he is or is not, but it's something different. I'm not a party voter. I go with where they stand. I'm a Christian. I have Christian values, and I think a lot of us would like to see some of that return again.

INSKEEP: Some people are going to hear this and they're going to say well, he's got a Hispanic surname; he's Latino.

GONZALES: Yes, sir.

INSKEEP: And then they will wonder how can he consider voting for a Republican and particularly for Donald Trump given some of the things that he's said?

GONZALES: You know, Mr. Trump has made some bold statements that is going to really shake it up if he's voted president. As far as when it comes to immigration, I did see him say send everybody back. It's - that includes a lot of people. And I am a little concerned about that. I think a businessman with his credentials would definitely put a new spin on our government. The problem with that open window is that you can throw a lot of people out of it.

INSKEEP: You're hearing the musings of this voter the strengths and weaknesses of Donald Trump as a general election candidate. This businessman is attracted to the businessman but repelled by some of his promises. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.