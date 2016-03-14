© 2021
Despite Budget Cuts, London Hosts St. Patrick's Day Parade

Published March 14, 2016 at 7:20 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. St. Patrick's Day is Thursday, but lots of cities had parades over the weekend, including London, where the mayor had fought budget cuts for celebrations. Defying what he has called penny-pinchers with no poetry in their soul, he vowed the fountains would flowing with the black stuff - Guinness. Not literally, but still...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BORIS JOHNSON: (Foreign language spoken) folks.

MONTAGNE: That's happy St. Patrick's day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.