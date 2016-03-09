© 2021
Alabama Man To Plead Guilty To Stealing 750,000 Quarters

Published March 9, 2016 at 7:06 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Stephen Dennis worked for the Brinks security company. That means he handled money. And he may have thought that nobody would miss a few stray quarters. The Alabama man pleaded guilty to stealing quarters, 750,000 quarters.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That's like three quarters of a million quarters.

INSKEEP: That is $187,000 in other words. It's not clear how he did this, though he had access to bags of quarters worth $50,000 each. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.