1 Lottery Playing Brother Is Luckier Than The Other

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's why I got into radio. My brother got on the staff of a high school radio station. I thought, if he can do it, I can. Sibling rivalry is powerful, as it was for James and Bob Stocklas. They were traveling home from vacation together when both bought lottery tickets. Bob won and gets a check for $7. His brother James won $290 million. Now every sibling in America is pulling for Bob to top that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.