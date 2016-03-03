© 2021
Super Tuesday Sparks Ideas About Moving To Canada

Published March 3, 2016 at 7:25 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The no-holds-barred aspect of this presidential election has shocked a lot of Americans. Flying insults, shouting matches, sexual innuendo - then, on Super Tuesday, with results rolling in, something happened. A whole lot of people started looking north. The search term - how can I move to Canada? - rose by 1,500 percent on Google, leaving Canada's immigration website crashing clear through the day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.