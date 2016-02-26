© 2021
Ex-NFL Player Reveals Strange Pre-Draft Questions

Published February 26, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So boxers or briefs? Confused? So was Austen Lane. The retired NFL player's been thinking back on what's known as the combine where scouts test out players. Players do on-field drills. They're also interviewed. It's going on this week. Lane tweeted some of the questions he remembers being asked. Makes you wonder what they have to do with football. There was, boxers or briefs? One scout asked if he'd used a knife or a gun to murder someone. Another asked if he thinks his mom is attractive. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.