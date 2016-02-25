Bruce Springsteen Shouts Out Wrong Concert Venue

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. In the mockumentary (ph) "This Is Spinal Tap," the band cannot find the stage, but optimistically, they keep shouting, hello, Cleveland.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THIS IS SPINAL TAP")

SPINAL TAP: Hello, Cleveland. Hello, Cleveland.

INSKEEP: That's what Bruce Springsteen was supposed to shout while performing in Cleveland. But he got the city wrong, shouting, party noises, Pittsburgh.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Party noises, Pittsburgh.

INSKEEP: After a short pause, he corrected himself.

SPRINGSTEEN: And Cleveland, too.

