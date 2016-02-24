© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Fined In Austria For Loud Belch

Published February 24, 2016 at 7:14 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a tale of a man who belched in Vienna and was fined 77 euros for - wait for it - violating public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer. The local bar worker says he burped after eating a kebab with a bit too much onion, and the public seems to be on his side. Over a hundred people signed up to attend a loud belch flash mob in protest. Still, if you are ever in Vienna and eating a kebab, maybe a little less onion? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.