Record Number Of U.K. Residents Register For New Names

Published February 23, 2016 at 7:28 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, BYLINE: Good morning, I'm David Greene, and, no, I do not plan to change that. But a record-breaking number of people in the United Kingdom are choosing new names. Eighty-five thousand did so last year according to The Times of London. Many adopted the names of famous soccer players Lionel Messi. One couple wanted to be known as Mr. and Mrs. Amazing. After all, a name is the least important part of your personality, one man told the newspaper. That man's new name is Bacon Double Cheeseburger. You're listening to Awesome Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.