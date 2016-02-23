© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Creditors Question Rapper 50 Cent's Financial Status

Published February 23, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with bankruptcy news on 50 Cent. The rapper whose given name is Curtis Jackson filed for bankruptcy protection. This blocked a mortgage lender, a business partner and a woman who won a lawsuit against him for publishing a sex tape. His creditors question his financial status. He says he's broke, but he posted Instagram photos showing piles of cash in a refrigerator. In another photo, 50 Cent uses bricks of money to spell the word broke. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.