Moka Pot Replica Holds Ashes Of Italy's Coffee King

Published February 19, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Family and friends said goodbye to Italy's coffee king this week. Seventy years ago, Renato Bialetti took the little eight-sided espresso pod his father invented and turned it into a worldwide hit with hundreds of millions sold. The Moka pot bears Bialetti's image, a small Italian man with a big mustache. Now he's been buried in that famous espresso pot. A large replica served as an urn and Bialetti's final resting place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.