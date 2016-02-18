WATCH: Helicopter Crashes Into The Ocean In Hawaii

A helicopter carrying five people crashed just offshore near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Thursday.

A U.S. Navy official said there were no fatalities immediately after the crash and that all five passengers were recovered and taken to land for treatment.

A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said one person is in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported that "people at the scene, posting on social media accounts, said the crash victims appeared to be conscious and were moving their arms when taken away on stretchers."

