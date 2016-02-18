N.Y. Family Wants To Keep Snowman Alive Until Spring

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, passing on this appeal for snow. A family outside New York built a snowman 14 feet tall. They want him to last until spring, even if the local snow cover does not. When rain struck, they wrapped the snowman in plastic and put an umbrella on his head. Now they want to make him last through warmer weather, which is why they're asking people to send snow. They did this last year, by the way, and the snowman lasted until April 20. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.