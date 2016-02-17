© 2021
Ohio Township Drops Case Against Zombie Nativity Scene

Published February 17, 2016 at 7:50 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. On the premise that there is a time and place for zombies, an Ohio township brought a court case against a resident whose idea of a Christmas display was a zombie nativity scene - ghouls substituting for the Holy Family. Jason Dixon faced thousands of dollars in fines for what many found distasteful. But yesterday, the township dropped its case - what the homeowner would say is a win for speech and property rights. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.