Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio Campaign Fodder

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This is a moment in the show when we've been covering the presidential campaigns' quirkier moments, like when Hillary Clinton turned into a meteorologist and made snow predictions for Iowa. Well, now this, Jeb Bush's campaign did not protect the website jebbush.com. Apparently, a Donald Trump supporter owns it now. You are quickly directed to Trump's site. And Marco Rubio's new morning in America ad has this gorgeous skyline. Vancouver, Canada, you have never looked better. It's MORNING EDITION.