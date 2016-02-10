© 2021
Supporters Take Advantage Of Free Bernie Sanders Tattoo

Published February 10, 2016 at 7:40 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A tattoo parlor in Vermont has gotten some publicity by giving away Bernie Sanders' tattoos. Sanders is rendered simply as a pair of square glasses beneath ruffled white hair. For supporters feeling the burn who were a little worried that permanent ink might be going too far, Sanders' win last night by a stunning margin might prompt some to go the distance, giving both the tattoo parlor and the candidate a visible boost. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.