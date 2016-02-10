© 2021
Red Lobster For The Real Beyonce Lover In You

Published February 10, 2016 at 7:28 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I mean, why pay money for a Super Bowl ad? Red Lobster has seen a spike in business thanks, it seems, to Beyonce's new hit, "Formation," which she performed at halftime. In the song, she takes a guy to Red Lobster for dinner after they - well, listen to the song. But apparently, many people are craving Cheddar Bay biscuits. Red Lobster has seen a 33 percent boost in sales since the song dropped. The restaurant tweeted at Beyonce, quote, "thanks for one heck of a weekend." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.