Weekend Edition's Scott Simon Will Take A Leave Of Absence

You heard from the great novelist Howard Jacobson just a few minutes ago. It's a little intimidating to follow that by telling you I'm going to take a six-week leave from our show to write another book myself. You'll have the pleasure of hearing outstanding people fill in - Linda Wertheimer, Lourdes Garcia-Navarro and Melissa Block. I'll look forward to listening, and our theme music will continue to be composed by BJ Leiderman. I'll also make some appearances in a few places around the country and hope to meet a few of you when I do. As to the book, I'm honored to say I'll collaborate with a man who's an artist, a performer and an inspiration.

TONY BENNETT: (Singing) The best is yet to come and, babe, won't it be fine?

SIMON: Tony Bennett, who will turn 90 in August and has collaborated with people a lot more distinguished than I am. I'll have fun, but I miss our weekly get-togethers when I'm away. I hope to do some good work and learn some things about art and life that I'll bring back here. I look forward to being back with you in late March. This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. I'm Scott Simon.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE BEST IS YET TO COME")

BENNETT: (Singing) You ain't seen nothing yet. The best is yet to come and, babe, won't it be fine? The best is yet to come, come the day you're mine. Come the day you're mine, I'm going to teach you to fly. We've only tasted the wine, we're drain the cup dry...