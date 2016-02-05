Officials Question Reports Of Zika Transmission Via Urine, Saliva

U.S. officials say there's no need for alarm over reports from Brazil out Friday that active Zika virus has been found in saliva and urine samples. Mosquitoes remain the primary source of Zika, and there's no proof that saliva and urine can transmit the virus, even if it is present there. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks with Mary Louise Kelly about how the Zika virus may spread.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.