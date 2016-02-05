© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Kitten Makes Himself At Home In Pet Food Warehouse

Published February 5, 2016 at 7:14 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In a headline straight out of The Onion, the Daily Mirror reports, missing cat found twice its original size after living for 14 months in a pet food factory. It took the factory months to figure out a cat was responsible for the holes in the pet food boxes. And Clive, who'd slipped away as a slender kitten, returned as a really fat cat. He ballooned so much the parents had to introduce Clive to their young daughter as a new pet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.