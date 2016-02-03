© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Zika Virus Prompts Tata Motors To Rename New Car

Published February 3, 2016 at 7:03 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. The Indian carmaker Tata Motors is facing an awkward problem. They unveiled a new car last year, a curvaceous little hatchback named Zika. That was before the virus by the same name exploded as a public health emergency. The company was trying to come up with a name that sounded zippy. Now they're working on a new name. Zipcar of course is already taken. It's back to the drawing board. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.