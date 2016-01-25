© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Former Defense Secretary Tries His Hand At App Development

Published January 25, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Donald Rumsfeld, Renaissance man. The former secretary of defense is considered an unintentional poet. A writer once made a book of poems out of his press conference quotes, like the one about known knowns. Now he's an app developer. His game is based on a card game Winston Churchill once played. The Wall Street Journal asked the 83-year-old if this work helps keep his mind sharp, and Rumsfeld replied that that was not a known known. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.