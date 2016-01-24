For Art's Sake, Minneapolis Man Freezes His Pants

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Hey, are you freezing your pants off? A genial Minnesotan named Tim Grotting has an idea for you. When the temperature drops below freezing in Minneapolis, as it is often wont to do this time of year, he freezes pants. Yep, freezes them, standing up. And then he creates these vignettes throughout his neighborhood.

Here's how you do it. You submerge the pants in water then shake them outside in the cold. Grotting says it takes about a half an hour. His teenage sons call the pants the fellas. Tim Grotting challenged his neighbors to the north to try it too since Canada is, as he says, a, quote, "mecca for frozen things." I guess the next step is to freeze a shirt alongside it or overalls or leggings. In fact, in pictures, it looks like a couple of the fellas would like some company - maybe from a skirt.

