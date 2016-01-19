Belgian Astronomers Honor David Bowie With A Constellation

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) This is Major Tom to ground control.

And the stars do look very different today. Belgian astronomers have honored David Bowie with a constellation. Look up and see it near Mars - seven stars shaped like a lightning bolt - a tribute to the man who brought us "Space Oddity," "Starman" and "Life On Mars." Bowie may now be in the great unknown, but his constellation shines on.