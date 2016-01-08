French Restaurants Now Required To Offer Doggy Bags

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The French have long turned up their noses at the American custom of taking home food after eating out. But as of January 1, a new law requires restaurants there serving more than 150 meals a day to reduce food waste. And French restaurantgoers are seeing something appear at their tables they've never seen before - le doggie bag. So far, few French diners are saying oui. But for all those willing to walk out with leftovers, bon appétit. It's MORNING EDITION.