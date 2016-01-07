© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

125-Year-Old Beer Has Odd, Meaty Flavor, Expert Says

Published January 7, 2016 at 6:59 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. This week, scientists tasted a bottle of beer that had languished at the bottom of Halifax Harbour in Nova Scotia for 125 years. A treasure hunter brought the pale ale to Andrew MacIntosh, who specializes in fermentation research. The professor examined the color, the pH levels and offered this review to CTV News - an odd meaty flavor with lighter fruit notes, a distinct bitterness and a very bad odor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.